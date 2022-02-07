Nick Cannon Gifted a Vending Machine Full of Condoms After 8th Baby News [Photo + Video]

Nick Cannon showed off the hilarious gift he was pranked with after announcing he was expecting his eighth child.

via: Page Six

On Monday, the talk show host shared a photo of himself standing next to a vending machine stocked with condoms.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums???????” he captioned the photo of himself pulling a funny face while standing next to the prophylactic dispenser.

The comedian, 41, recently announced that he is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, having revealed weeks before that his son Zen with model Alyssa Scott died from brain cancer at 5 months old.

The “Wild ‘N Out” comedian also recently divulged that his therapist advised him to become celibate after he shared the news that Tiesi was pregnant.

“That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then … I was [celibate] because I was dealing with [this],” before admitting that he felt like his life was “out of control” at the time.

Cannon started his celibacy journey after welcoming four children with three different women in under a year.

Last June the “All That” alum welcomed Zen and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Six months prior, Cannon and ex Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen, who joined their 4-year-old son Golden. He also has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He previously said that he intentionally fathered his large brood during an interview for the Power 106 radio show.

“I don’t have no accident[s],” he said at the time. “Trust me, there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t.”

He added, “The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

As for who gifted the unusual present, many people are convinced that comedian Kevin Hart is behind it.

“That was Kevin for sure ?,” one fan wrote while another noted, “My guess is @kevinhart4real ???.”

Good luck Nick.