Pete Davidson Publicly Refers to Kim Kardashian as His ‘Girlfriend’ for First Time

Pete Davidson publicly referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time on Monday.

via: Complex

While speaking with People’s Kay Adams, Davidson used the term in passing when referring to Kardashian.

“I don’t really have Instagram—I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” Davidson said. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

Davidson also opened up about navigating fan attention when he’s out in public, telling People that “once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts.”

“But other than that, it’s pretty fine,” he added. “It’s not awful. It could be way worse.”

While Davidson seemingly hasn’t called Kardashian his “girlfriend” in a public setting before, he has talked about her openly—and briefly— during public appearances. During a headlining talk at the University of Rochester’s Winterfest this month, Davidson opened up about his relationship in an effort to get all the Kim talk out of the way, so he could chat with students about other topics.

“This is what I’m going to say because I’m not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, okay, just because I want to be respectful of privacy, But it’s going great, and we are very happy,” he said.

Throughout the event, Davidson answered questions from moderators, and plenty in the crowd heckled him with references to Kanye West, per the school’s student publication Campus Times.

“If you want to ruin the show for yourselves, do it. I don’t give a fuck. And ruin it for everyone else, because I technically could leave right now,” Davidson told the audience. “I easily could have left 30 minutes ago when someone was being a dick, I could’ve cleared the check and it wouldn’t have mattered, but I know that there are a lot more people here not being assholes.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, but it has not been finalized.