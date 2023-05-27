Nick Cannon Disgusts Fans with Crude Joke About WWE Superstar Bianca Belair

Nick Cannon disgusts WWE fans with ‘gross’ joke about ‘impregnating’ Bianca Belair in front of her husband Montez Ford on Wild ‘N Out.

via: Page Six

The comedian, who shares 12 children with six women, appeared on “Wild ‘N Out,” which aired on May 25, where he verbally sparred with the pro wrestler.

In a remix of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song, Cannon took a personal jibe at the 34-year-old athlete, whose husband and fellow WWE star Montez Ford stood a few feet away.

“There’s a couple of guys who were up to no good, they starting making trouble in my neighborhood,” Cannon’s rap began, according to the clip.

“I get in one little fight, my mom got scared,’ he rapped, before standing very close to the Raw Women’s Champion. “Because I wanted to impregnate Bianca Belair.”

In a clip of the rap exchange shared on social media, Belair appeared to be taken aback by the brazen comment, while her husband tried to laugh it off.

A wave of fans rushed to Twitter to slam Cannon over the remark, especially as the comic said it in front of her husband.

Belair and Ford have been married since 2018.

“Nick Cannon is so disgusting with his behavior,” another tweeted.

“Not Nick Cannon saying he wanted to impregnate Bianca find it really weird on how he takes the joke. I’m sorry if y’all gonna get mad at me based on opinions [sic],” another chimed in.

Another fan penned, “I know my ears deceive me ain’t no way nick cannon said he wanted to get Bianca pregnant @BiancaBelairWWE that’s a threat girl contact the authorities.”

“Nick Cannon lucky af Montez Ford let him walk outta there after this. Bianca Belair was disgusted,” a user said in response to the video.

Another baffled viewer tweeted, “Nick cannon saying he wanted to impregnate Bianca is weird on like every level?? Like what even possesses your brain to even wanna say something like that.”

Meanwhile, former WWE star JTG tweeted, “I don’t know about you, but where I come from, WE FIGHTING! FORD VS CANNON #BOOKIT Wrestlemania 40.”

Cannon has not yet publicly responded to the backlash following the crude remark.