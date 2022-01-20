Nick Cannon Discusses His Biggest ‘Insecurity’ During Intimate Moments in the Bedroom [Video]

Nick Cannon revealed a major vulnerability he has when it comes to being intimate.

Despite his seemingly endless ability to charm ladies, the multi-talented star has admitted that he feels insecure about his skinny body in the bedroom.

The TV presenter brought out the topic during a panel discussion in the Wednesday, January 19 episode of his self-titled daytime talk show. “Are there any insecurities when it comes to the bedroom?” he asked Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Dr. Ish Major, Chris Distefano and Rip Micheals.

Starting out the conversation, the 41-year-old revealed, “I will tell you off top – I definitely have an insecurity when it comes to being intimate.” He explained, “I’ve been skinny all my life, therefore I never liked to be completely naked. It’s usually like, I hide under the covers. As much as I boast about being in shape.”

After Chris asked if he “ever Winnie the Pooh’s it,” which means wearing a shirt with no bottoms, Nick said that he’s “got to have some type of clothes, some type of socks.” He added, “So that’s my insecurity.”

Nick realized though that “women don’t think about that.” He elaborated, “I’m pretty sure because that’s when we’re our most vulnerable when we’re making love. When we’re tapping into our sensuality and spirituality that’s when we are our most open.”

Following his confession, some social media users praised Nick for getting honest about his insecurity. “I knew he was gonna say that. That’s so cute seeing men be vulnerable!” one applauded him. Another echoed the sentiment, “I love how’s he so open.”

A third user reacted, “Women need to praise and complement men to build their self-esteem too.” Another gushed, “Awww this is adorable,” while someone else commented, “Whoa! I’ve never heard of this from men. That’s interesting.”

Some others, however, found it hard to believe that Nick has insecurity in the bedroom considering the fact that he’s a notorious womanizer who has seven kids with five different women. “What not with all those kids,” one responded. Another asked in disbelief, “With all them kids?!”

“We all know that [an eggplant emoji] ain’t shy,” another user quipped. One other remarked, “He isn’t hiding anything under them covers.” Someone else claimed, “but he lying don’t believe that at all,” while another assured Nick, “Well his thang is thanngin sooo he shouldn’t even worry about nothing else.”

