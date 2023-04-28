Nick Cannon Celebrates Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Cancelation: 'F*ck That Table' [Video]

Nick Cannon is happy to see ‘Red Table Talk’ come to an end.

via Page Six:

The “Masked Singer” host celebrated the “good” news on his “Daily Cannon Show”Thursday.

“If there was no ‘Red Table Talk,’ then he wouldn’t have slapped the s–t out of Chris Rock,” Cannon claimed, referencing Jada’s husband, Will Smith, slapping the comedian after Rock poked fun at her hair loss during the 2022 Oscars.

The “Wild ‘N Out” host explained that he believes Smith’s heated reaction stemmed from him and Pinkett Smith bringing their relationship issues “to the table” in 2020 to discuss the actress’s “entanglement” with singer August Alina.

“I don’t want to know all this s–t about y’all,” added Cannon, 42, telling his radio show co-hosts that the couple were considered “royalty” before divulging their open marriage.

“I just want to mind my black own business,” he said. “I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that s–t to y’all selves.”

Abby De La Rosa, who shares three children with Cannon, did not agree with the “All That” alum and told him to “stop” bashing the “toxic table.”

“It was an honest table,” she argued. “They are still [royalty]. It feels human, like, they’re human.”

De La Rosa continued, “It feels relatable. They’re trash too, like the rest of us.”

When the 32-year-old shared her plans to get a red table of her own, the father of 12 clapped back, “Then you’re getting that table all by yourself. F–k that table.”

The pair’s disagreement came the same day news broke of the program’s cancellation, with “Red Table Talk” now “looking for a new home.”

Jada, 51, launched the series in May 2018, interviewing guests with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith.

Together, the trio spoke to Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and more A-list guests over the five seasons and 129 episodes.

When Smith, 54, appeared on the program in 2020 to discuss his and Pinkett Smith’s open marriage, the actor’s tears were promptly turned into viral memes.

Their relationship has survived the scandal, with Smith telling “CBS Sunday Morning”viewers in March 2022 that the duo “talk about everything and … have never surprised one another with anything ever.”

The pair, who have been married since 1997, are also the parents of son Jaden Smith.

Watch the clip below.

