Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Son Zillion, 2, Diagnosed with Autism | lovebscott.com

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are sharing an update on their 2-year-old son Zillion.

via: E! News

Their 2-year-old son Zillion was recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a developmental condition the can affect social communication and learning behaviors, according to duo. Acknowledging World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, Nick and Abby—who also share Zillion’s twin brother Zion and 16-month-old baby girl Beautiful—wrote on Instagram, “Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday!”

“His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters!” they continued. “We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!”

The pair ended their post, which included a video montage of the family’s Easter celebrations, by extending their “embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding.”

The Masked Singer host and the DJ added, “Together, let’s create a world of acceptance and compassion.”

Brain health is a subject close to Nick’s heart. After his and Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old son Zen died from brain cancer in 2021, the Nickelodeon alum has made it his mission to have a better understanding of the complex organ, including recently revisiting his own diagnosis of attention deficit disorder (ADHD).

“Not only am I trying to better my brain, but I want my family’s brain to be the best it can possibly be,” Nick—who is dad to 12 children—told brain disorder specialist Dr. Daniel Amen in a March 15 episode of his Counsel Culture podcast. “Hopefully, as I raise mentally strong kids, I learn a lot about their brains.”

In a separate interview with the doctor last month, Nick shared that none of his children have been diagnosed with ADHD, though “there’s definitely a few that seem to have the superpower.”

The 43-year-old added, “I see all of my children as blessings.”