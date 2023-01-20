Nia Long Responds to Speculation That She’s Seeing Omarion: ‘I’m Single AF’ [Video]

Nia Long spoke out shortly after she was spotted with Omarion at the premiere of her new movie, You People.

via: Complex

Her relationship status came up recently when the Shade Room shared a video of Long and Omarion walking the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix’s new film You People. In the clip, the pair can be seen taking photos together, and Long grabs the singer’s hand.

The two look happy, with TSR noting that in the original post’s caption, “The smile on Omarion’s face says it all!”

Long then came to clear the air. She commented, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF.”

Long parted ways with her fiancée Ime Udoka last year, following a cheating scandal that came to light in September. The news of their breakup came in December, with a source telling People that Udoka and Long are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.”

The insider added, “The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life.”

Back in September, Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 NBA season when it was discovered he was engaging in a consensual and inappropriate relationship with a team staffer.

Udoka and Long were together for 13 years.