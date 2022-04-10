  1. Home
  2. News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Photos]

April 10, 2022 9:33 PM PST

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID on Sunday and is isolating, according to his press secretary.

via: Complex

Press secretary Fabien Levy shared in a statement that Adams woke up Sunday with a “raspy voice,” which prompted him to take a PCR test. The test came back positive Sunday.

“At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week,” Levy shared. “He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well.”

While the mayor will be isolating, he will “continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely,” Levy added.

Before his test came back positive, Adams attended multiple events over the last few days—including a Gridiron Club dinner in Washington DC where at least 67 attendees tested positive, a Broadway premiere, a City Hall meeting, a Yankee game, and Black and Puerto Rican Caucus events in Albany, per WNYC’s Nsikan Akpan. He attended some, if not most or all, of these events maskless.

Adams also attended New York’s ReelAbilities Film Festival, and was pictured alongside Robert DeNiro, earlier this week.

Sending get well wishes to Mayor Adams.

Share This Post

Tags:COVID-19Mayor Eric Adams