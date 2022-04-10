New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Photos]

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID on Sunday and is isolating, according to his press secretary.

Press secretary Fabien Levy shared in a statement that Adams woke up Sunday with a “raspy voice,” which prompted him to take a PCR test. The test came back positive Sunday.

This AM, @NYCMayor woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has come back positive. At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be cancelling all public events for the week. — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) April 10, 2022

“At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week,” Levy shared. “He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID. His office says he has been prescribed antiviral meds. Adams attended last Saturday's Gridiron Dinner, which has been reported as superspreader event But the mayor has been pictured maskless at a number of indoor events since then https://t.co/BeRQWpgKPL — Nsikan Akpan, PhD (@MoNscience) April 10, 2022

While the mayor will be isolating, he will “continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely,” Levy added.

Before his test came back positive, Adams attended multiple events over the last few days—including a Gridiron Club dinner in Washington DC where at least 67 attendees tested positive, a Broadway premiere, a City Hall meeting, a Yankee game, and Black and Puerto Rican Caucus events in Albany, per WNYC’s Nsikan Akpan. He attended some, if not most or all, of these events maskless.

So @NYCMayor was at the Gridiron dinner, a superspreader w/ 67 cases and ?? He knew his was exposed, but he attended the @ReelAbilities Film Fest maskless, exposing hundreds of vulnerable people with disabilities. Now he's suddenly canceled all his events, inc. @MeetThePress pic.twitter.com/jA99SXVIsd — Brooklyn Cybele (@brooklyncybele) April 10, 2022

Adams also attended New York’s ReelAbilities Film Festival, and was pictured alongside Robert DeNiro, earlier this week.

Sending get well wishes to Mayor Adams.