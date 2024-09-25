New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted on Federal Criminal Charges

BY: Denver Sean Published 2 mins ago



According to individuals with knowledge of the matter, Mayor Eric L. Adams has been indicted on federal criminal charges, making history as the first mayor of New York City to be charged while in office.

via NYT:

The indictment is sealed, and it is unclear what charge or charges Mr. Adams will face.

A retired police captain, Mr. Adams was elected as the city’s 110th mayor nearly three years ago on a campaign pledge of reducing crime and bringing professionalism and “swagger” to the largest municipal government in the country.

But the mayor staffed top positions with friends and loyalists, and his inner circle has been engulfed by numerous federal investigations that have increasingly targeted the highest ranks of city government. Earlier this month, federal agents seized phones from numerous top city officials, including a top aide to Mr. Adams, the schools chancellor and the police commissioner. The commissioner, Edward A. Caban, and the schools chancellor, David C. Banks, later resigned.



Federal authorities seized Mr. Adams’s electronic devices last November, just days after they searched the Brooklyn home of his chief fund-raiser. His aides have claimed he has been cooperating with the authorities, while Mr. Adams has maintained that he did nothing wrong.

