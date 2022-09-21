New York Attorney General Letitia James Files $250M Lawsuit Against Donald Trump and His Three Adult Children for Massive Fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump alleging massive fraud following a three year inquiry into the finances of the family business.

via USA Today:

James said Trump “falsely inflated his wealth by billions of dollars” to enrich himself and his family.

“There aren’t two sets of laws for people in this nation,” James said. “Former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans.”

James said she has referred some of the allegations to federal authorities, including the Manhattan U.S Attorney’s Office and the IRS.

Last month, Trump repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment during a deposition as part of James’ civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances.

Trump’s attempt to shield himself from possible criminal jeopardy recalled his remarks during a 2016 campaign stop when he compared those who have invoked their constitutional right against self-incrimination to mobsters: “The mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

James’ investigation was launched more than three years ago after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told federal lawmakers that the former president regularly inflated the value of his properties and net worth to get better insurance and loan rates.

In May, the attorney general signaled the inquiry was nearing an end and that investigators had amassed substantial evidence that could support legal action, such as a lawsuit, against Trump, his company or both.

The attorney general’s action is related to one of several investigations targeting the former president:

Trump is in the midst of challenging the seizure of tranches of classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate, as part of a federal inquiry into possible obstruction, the mishandling of government records and violations of the Espionage Act.

Separately, former Trump administration officials have been called to testify before a federal grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

And in Atlanta, a local district attorney is conducting a wide-ranging criminal probe that includes Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials to reverse President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory there. So far, more than a dozen people, including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have been notified that they are targets of that investigation.

The only way this needs to end is with Trump broke and in prison for the remainder of his days.

