New Video Shows Michael B. Jordan Racing Another Ferrari Just Before Crash [Video]

New video shows Michael B. Jordan’s violent car crash as it unfolded in Hollywood.

via: KTLA

Video captured what appears to be actor Michael B. Jordan losing control of his Ferrari and crashing into a SUV parked at the curb while racing alongside another Ferrari earlier this month in Hollywood.

The crash occurred on Saturday Dec. 2 on Sunset Boulevard, near Beachwood Drive in Hollywood.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA that officers responded to the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Beachwood Drive just before 11:35 p.m. on reports of a traffic collision.

Upon arrival, officers found that a vehicle had struck another one that was parked, police said.

According to TMZ, the Ferrari belongs to and was being driven by actor Michael B. Jordan, known for his roles in the Creed films and Black Panther and who was named People Magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive.

Footage obtained by KTLA shows two vehicles, a blue Ferrari 812 Superfast reportedly owned and driven by Jordan and a red Ferrari, traveling on Sunset Boulevard at Gordon Street when the blue Ferrari begins to fishtail before sideswiping the parked Kia Niro SUV.

The blue Ferrari sustained heavy damage from the collision, with the car’s right front tire completely sheared off. The Kia was also heavily damaged in the crash.

Law enforcement officials will not release any names since no one involved in the crash was arrested or booked, but they did confirm that an accident report was taken.

No injuries were reported.