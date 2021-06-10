The New ‘Gossip Girl’ Trailer Has All The Juicy Dirt On The HBO Max Revival Series [Video]

A trailer for the racy HBO Max “Gossip Girl” reboot sees the elite students at Manhattan’s Constance Billard School for Girls and St. Jude’s School for Boys targeted by a mysterious stalker — this time through social media.

via: Uproxx

After giving Gossip Girl fans a brief taste of the new revival series coming to HBO Max, the streaming service dropped a full-length trailer that has all the dirt on the next generation. Taking place almost a decade after the events of the original series, Gossip Girl will focus on a new group of wealthy, over-privileged teens as their tangled love lives and dark secrets are turned against them by “Gossip Girl.” Only this time, the mysterious writer has taken their game to Instagram, leaving the blogging world in the past. But to ease fans into this latest iteration, Kristen Bell is back as the Gossip Girl narrator, and it’s anyone’s guess which of the new characters are pulling the strings this time. If it’s even one of them…

Here’s the official synopsis:

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW.

Starring Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

The revamped show premieres on July 8 on HBO Max.