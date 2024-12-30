A New Chloe X Halle Album Could Be In the Works, Or So Chlöe Suggestively Teased

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Back in 2020, Chloe X Halle released Ungodly Hour, their final album as a duo. The final year, the group announced their official split. Since then, the siblings Chlöe and Halle Bailey have had success solo careers.

Recently, the singer-songwriter had a sit-down with PEOPLE to discuss various topics, including her music career. In an interview, which was published on Sunday, December 29, she received a question if she and her 24-year-old sister Halle are planning to “release more music together in 2025.”

In response, Chloe shared, “I know she has a lot going on, and I’m so proud and excited for her, so I cannot wait for us to finally piece together the body of work we’ve been talking about for so long.”

Advertisement

The “Nice Girls Finish Last” songstress went on to say, “At the Fashion Awards, we were able to perform together again. It felt so special … and I can’t wait to do that again with another album.”

Chloe and Halle received support from many social media users to launch music together instead of dropping their solo songs. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one in particular wrote, “Good! They’re better together than separate.” Another chimed in, “Chloe X Halle fans, get ready! Chloe teases new music and the excitement is real. Can’t wait for this new chapter!”

A third exclaimed, “Yesss, can’t wait for the new Chloe x Halle album! Their music is always fire, and that performance at the Fashion Awards was everything!” A fourth marveled, “It’s time! We want another Duo Album, the first one was AMAZING,” adding a slew of red heart emojis.

The revelation came around four years after Chloe x Halle released their latest record titled “Ungodly Hour”. The second studio album, which was released on June 12, 2020 by Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia, debuted at number 16 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Advertisement

via: AceShowbiz