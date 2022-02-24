Neve Campbell Says She's Been Approached About 'Scream 6'

Neve Campbell reveals she’s been approached about the upcoming ‘Scream 6’ — but she’s not quite sold just yet.

via Screen Rant:

Earlier this year, the late Wes Craven’s beloved slasher franchise Scream returned to the big screen in bloody, triumphant fashion. The new installment, simply titled Scream, once again tackled the conventions of the horror genre, but this time with an added lens for Hollywood’s new obsession with “requels.” Scream has been quite successful so far, earning positive reviews from fans and critics on its way to becoming the first financial hit of the year.

Because of all that, it wasn’t surprising when Paramount and Spyglass announced in early February that Scream 6 is on its way. Once again overseen by the franchise’s newest directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream 6 is expected to film sometime this summer, meaning it could premiere as early as next year. No cast members have been officially added, but various Scream stars like Melissa Barrera and franchise vet Courteney Cox have signaled their interest in returning.

Still, it wouldn’t be a Scream movie without Sidney Prescott. Fans are now eagerly waiting to hear if original final girl Neve Campbell will return for the franchise’s sixth installment, and while it isn’t a done deal yet, Campbell does seem to be involved in conversations. During a panel at last weekend’s horror convention Mad Monster Party (via Halloween Daily News), the actress confirmed she’s spoken to the Scream 6 producers, and she’s waiting on a script. Campbell said:

“They have approached me. There’s no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told. Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what’s going on. You know, we’ll see. I’ll read the script and see how I feel.”

Campbell previously stated she’s open to returning for Scream 6, but it all comes down to how strong the story is. This matches how she felt prior to the 2022 Scream. Campbell was open about her hesitance to sign onto another film without Craven involved, and she said it was ultimately the visions of Bettinelli-Olpin, Gilllet, and screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick that won her over. The new Scream has been heralded as a return to form for the franchise by many, so if Campbell does sign on for the sixth movie in the end, fans can rest assured that the creative team has come up with something equally enticing.

It would be hard to imagine a Scream movie without Sidney, as she’s been the lead since the very beginning. At the same time, there’s an argument to be made that the franchise can move on without her. The latest movie positioned Barrera’s Sam Carpenter to essentially be the new final girl, and Scream 6 could perhaps follow her rather than Sidney. And yet, leaving Campbell out would feel blasphemous to many. It isn’t yet clear what the story for Scream 6 will be (save for a new Ghostface preying on new victims), so we’ll have to wait and see if it has something unique for Sidney and Campbell.

There’s no such thing as a ‘Scream’ without Sidney Prescott — so we hope she says yes!