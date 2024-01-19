Netflix’s Rap Talent Show ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Is Coming Back After Nearly Five Years For Season 2 With DJ Khaled, Ludacris & Latto As Judges + Eminem

Does anyone remember Rhythm + Flow, Netflix’s rap competition series from several years ago? It starred Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. as judges and helped launch the indie rap career of Inglewood MC D Smoke, whose debut album Black Habits was nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy in 2021.

via: Deadline

The hip-hop music competition series is back with a second season featuring new judges, DJ Khaled, Ludacris and Latto. The streamer also announced Eminem as a special guest who will join the battles round “from a surprise location.” Additional music industry guests for the show, in which a panel of judges aim at discovering the next generation’s rap star, will be revealed at a later date.

The series is currently in production for a premiere later this year. In fact, Rhythm + Flow executive producers Jesse Collins & Dionne Harmon left Los Angeles immediately after the Emmy Awards ceremony, which they executive produced, on Monday night. They flew to Atlanta, the main production hub for Season 2 of Rhythm + Flow, which also is filming in other cities across the country.

“This season features a powerhouse panel of judges, each with a distinct and influential role in hip-hop culture,” the duo said. “In this significant moment for the genre, the focus extends beyond the music alone. We’re seeking unconventional voices and authentic stories that peel back layers and invite fans to immerse themselves in the contestants’ world as we spotlight the continually evolving spirit of hip-hop.”

Rhythm + Flow features contestants from all over the country who are hungry and ready to prove themselves to see if they have what it takes to take home the grand prize of $250,000 and the title of hip hop’s newest star.

The show, which debuted Oct. 9 2019, made history as one of the first reality competition series on streaming and the first music competition. Its first season had Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. as judges, with the winner, D Smoke, going on to earn Grammy and NAACP nominations. Netflix handed Rhythm + Flow a second-season renewal in the first days of the pandemic in March 2020. The new installment is now finally filming with a revamped judging panel.

“We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists,” said Brandon Riegg, VP of Nonfiction Series, Netflix. “Hip-hop continues to evolve so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice.”