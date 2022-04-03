Netflix and Sony Halt Will Smith Projects in Aftermath of Chris Rock Slap

Will Smith is seemingly losing out on career opportunities after the horrendous altercation at the Oscars.

via: Page Six

The actor, who stunned the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a bald joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, has had a Netflix film and a movie for Sony put on hold, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix was in the process of finding a new director for “Fast and Loose,” after David Leitch withdrew from the project ahead of the Academy Awards, THR said. Smith was to play a crime boss with a memory problem.

Sony is also putting the brakes on “Bad Boys 4,” which had been gearing up ahead of the awards show. The slave drama “Emancipation,” made for Apple+, has already been completed, the outlet reported.

Will resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.

Smith in a statement released Friday afternoon said he will “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

Film academy president David Rubin said Smith’s resignation was accepted. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”