Netflix Hasn't Announced 'Wednesday' Season 2, Fans Think the Show Could Be Moving to Prime Video

Could Netflix be losing one of the streamer’s biggest hits?

‘Wednesday’ has yet to be renewed for a second season — and fans think it has something to do with the show’s potential move to Amazon’s Prime Video.

via JJ:

Last year, it was announced that Amazon and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) had officially merged. The $8.5 billion deal closed in March of 2022, and Wednesday debuted on Netflix in November of 2022. The issue? MGM owns the rights to The Addams Family, meaning Amazon theoretically could have first dibs for the show to be on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service for season 2. The show stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role.

Some other details have been explained including that Amazon previously said it does not plan to exclusively stream the rights to all MGM content. In addition, Netflix could theoretically pay for the rights to stream season two, The Independent reports.

None of this has been confirmed by any party involved, so at this time, it’s largely speculation that is now spreading rapidly on social media.

If you missed it, a Netflix exec was asked if Wednesday was getting a season two and now, knowing this information, perhaps his answer was a little more telling!

We’ll have to wait and see.