Netflix Cancels ‘Resident Evil’ Series After One Season

Netflix has opted not to order a second season of Resident Evil, its action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise.

As reported by Deadline, the show has been canceled by Netflix after failing to retain viewership following its strong first two weeks of availability. Resident Evil debuted to a mixed critical response, but hit No. 2 on Netflix’s top ten in its first week with 72.7 million hours watched, just behind Stranger Things. In its second week, it fell to the No. 3 spot with 73.3 million hours watched. By the third week, it had left the Netflix top ten.

Helmed by showrunner Andrew Dabb, the show took place in the year 2036 after a deadly virus caused the downfall of mankind. Lance Reddick led the cast as Albert Wesker and his legion of clones. Also featured in the cast was Ella Balinska, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Núñez, who will appear in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher.

Resident Evil, an adaptation of the of the beloved video game series of the same name, arrived just less than a year after the entirely unrelated Sony film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. That film also failed to make much of an impact, debuting to mixed to negative reviews and grossing $41.8 million worldwide on a modest $25 million budget.

The series served as Netflix’s second foray into the world of Resident Evil after the release of Infinite Darkness, a CGI-animated four-episode series, in 2021.