NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson's Baby Mama Slams Her Response to His Drug Arrest: 'She's Full of S---'

The ex of NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant is speaking out about his recent arrest for fentanyl possession.

via: Radar Online

In an exclusive interview with this outlet, Symone Davis — whose son Blaze was declared Bryant’s biological child by Gwinnett County’s superior court in 2020 — claimed that contrary to Leakes’ concern over her son’s addiction, she and the Bravo franchise are partially to blame for his downfall.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Leakes’ son was taken into custody on July 3 and charged with felony possession of Fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling. At the time of his arrest, Bryant claimed to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes,

He was later hit with an additional charge of “giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer” after police discovered his real identity.

When asked on Carlos Kings’ podcast if the reality show contributed to her son’s drug issues, Leakes replied, “I don’t think it helped.” Davis, however, believes RHOA changed Leakes, which affected her relationship with her oldest son.

“I know the show didn’t specifically affect him but it did change his mother,” she told RadarOnline.com. When pushed about how being cast as a Georgia peach “changed” Leakes, Davis alleged that Bryant always said that “the money changed his mom.”

She also claimed that Brentt was shown the love and affection that “Bryce always wanted” and “never got.” In Davis’ eyes, RHOA “ruined” Bryant’s relationship with his mother, which was a bond he always wanted.

Davis added that Bryson is “still dependent” on Leakes, claiming the RHOA star holds that over his head.

Leakes doesn’t acknowledge Blaze as her grandchild despite the court’s paternity ruling and, according to Davis, has never met the child.

“She is a bully,” Davis stated, telling RadarOnline.com that she has sent photos and videos of Blaze to Leakes. “She sees them but doesn’t respond.”

We’ve reached out to Leakes’ team for comment.

Despite their issues, Davis revealed she wouldn’t shut the door on the ex-housewife if she showed interest in building a relationship with Blaze — but they’d have to come to a mutual understanding before that happens.

“It would be nice for his grandmother to step up,” she told us. To make that happen, Davis would want to have an adult conversation with Leakes.

“We’d have to be on a level ground. She doesn’t have to like me, but she has to respect me,” Davis responded. In the long run, she believes Leakes is the one missing out.

“As a mother, it dawns on me because she doesn’t know him. She’s missing out on an amazing kid,” Davis said of Blaze.