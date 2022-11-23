  1. Home
  2. News

NeNe Leakes Shares Video of Son Brentt Leaving Hospital After Recovering from Heart Failure and a Stroke

November 23, 2022 4:35 PM PST

NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt is coming home for the holidays.

The reality star shared video of her 23-year-old son leaving the hospital after recovering from heart failure and a stroke he had back in September.

NeNe expressed gratitude for her son being able to come home and also shared a photo from his recovery process.

It’s unclear if Brentt still has some at-home recovery to do, but we’re happy to see he’s starting to get his life back.

 

 

Share This Post

Tags:Brentt LeakesNene Leakes