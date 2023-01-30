NeNe Leakes Says Son Brentt Isn’t Gay After He Seemingly Comes Out On TikTok [Video]

Nene Leakes just cleared up the rumor that her son Brentt is gay.

via: HotNewHipHop

NeNe Leakes previously rose to fame thanks to the years she spent on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reality series. Fans loved her for her hilarious commentary, bold style, and vivacious personality. Now that she’s no longer a part of the show, many continue to keep up with the glamorous life of her and her family.

Of course, the 55-year-old previously suffered a terrible loss when her long-time husband, Gregg, died of cancer in 2021. It was an undeniably tough few months for the New York-born entertainer. However, her strength and the love of those around her carried her through.

Unfortunately, at the end of last year, Leakes was struck by tragedy once again. This time, it was her son, Brentt Leakes, who suddenly fell ill. He surprisingly suffered from a heart attack and stroke at just 23 years old.

“Brentt doesn’t drink or do drugs. And obviously, they’ve tested him for all of those things,” the mother of one told followers when breaking the news. “They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and he didn’t know that he had COVID.”

Thankfully, the young man has since made a full recovery and has recently been showing off his impressive weight loss on social media.

In addition to flaunting his slimmer figure, Leakes also made headlines earlier this week when he seemingly came out on TikTok. In a video that’s been making rounds online, the young man participates in a trend where creators intentionally miss a shot into a basket. “If I miss, I’m gay,” he wrote over the clip.

Many saw this as NeNe’s son announcing his sexuality to the world. However, in a recent interview, the Glee actress says that Brentt isn’t gay. She apparently told him that she would still love and accept him if he was, but he denied the allegations.

“All my friends were calling me, calling him, concerned if he’s gay or not,” Leakes went on. “I didn’t really know what the big deal is?! [His] happiness is the most important thing to me. If my son, today, told me he was gay, I would be 100% okay with it.”

Check out everything NeNe had to say about the situation on The Breakfast Club below.