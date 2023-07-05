NeNe Leakes Says She Reached Out To Kim Zolciak Amid Messy Divorce: 'It's Not Easy' [Video]

NeNe Leakes says she’s hit up to her fellow “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak in the midst of her messy divorce from Kroy Biermann.

via: Page Six

It’s unclear if the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star connected with her co-star, as Leakes revealed she doesn’t know how Zolciak is holding up amid the drama.

“I don’t know how she’s doing overall. I just reached out to her because she reached out to me during the time when I was really going through something,” Leakes told TMZ this week, alluding to the death of her late husband, Gregg.

“I would have to think she’s taking it hard. It’s divorce. It’s not easy.”

Biermann, 37, filed for divorce from Zolciak, 45, in May after 11 years of marriage.

Fueled by numerous financial woes, the split quickly became acrimonious as the two began to fight for custody of their four minor children.

The former NFL player alleged in a June court filing that his estranged wife — who allegedly punched him in the head the day before their divorce paperwork was filed — is “abusive” and their kids need protection from her as the custody battle plays out.

Zolciak slammed Biermann’s declarations and alleged that he subjected her to years of “emotional and mental abuse.”

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” the “RHOA” alum’s lawyer said in a statement at the time.

Although the split came as a shock to Bravo diehards, Leakes’ olive branch is perhaps an even more unexpected twist, as her tumultuous relationship with Zolciak was heavily documented on their seasons of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The friends-turned-enemies’ feud came to a head when Leakes, 55, sued the show’s production companies in April 2022 over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.”

Although the “Don’t Be Tardy” alum was not named as a defendant in the 2022 filing, her name was all over the suit with different claims of racist comments over the course of various seasons.

The lawsuit alleged that Zolciak used the N-word in reference to Leakes and some of her other black co-stars.

It also claimed Zolciak called Leakes’ home a “roach nest” and implied she used drugs.

Leakes dropped the lawsuit four months after it was filed.