Nene Leakes Is Not Opposed To Returning To Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’: “If The Opportunity Was Right & The Check Was On Point”

NeNe Leakes is addressing the possibility of becoming a Housewife again.

In a new interview, Leakes said she was not opposed to returning to the Bravo reality series after Erivo expressed she was a fan of the franchise and, in particular, of Leakes.

“I love her,” Leakes told TMZ of the Wicked star wanting Bravo to bring back to RHOA. “So many people were sending it to me of what Cynthia had said. Cynthia, I love you. Thank you so much and I totally agree.”

Leakes is not surprised that Erivo is a fan of the Real Housewives franchise as she knows “so many people watch” and are invested in the reality series, adding, “It was a pleasure to see that Cynthia loved The Real Housewives of Atlanta and that she particularly loved Nene Leakes.”

On whether she would be open to returning to the reality series, Leakes said, “I don’t know. If the opportunity was right and the check was on point, why not?”

Erivo recently told W magazine she was a fan of RHOA and The Real Housewives of Potomac, confirming she was a fan of Leakes, telling the publication, “I am a Nene Leakes fan. I love her. Where is she? Bring her back, please. She’s great.”

Leakes is one of the most recognizable stars of The Real Housewives franchise. She ended her tenure on RHOA after Season 12 in 2020 amid a contract dispute and later sued Bravo for creating a toxic work environment, which she later dropped. In August 2023, Leakes said she had no hard feelings against executive producer Andy Cohen and was open to returning to the franchise.

Deadline recently reported that Leakes is set to co-host the podcast Me & My Homegirl alongside Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Sierra Glamshop. The podcast is scheduled to premiere Episode 1, Part 1 on January 16 at 8 p.m. ET on all major platforms, followed by Part 2 on January 30.

