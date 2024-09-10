NeNe Leakes Joins 'E! Emmys: After Party' Special Alongside Ariana Maddix | www.lovebscott.com

Nene Leakes and NBCUniversal are working together again.

The former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star has been announced as a ‘Live From E!: Emmy After Party’ presenter where she’ll join ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Maddix and E! News‘ Justin Sylvester to recap all of the big moments (and misses) from the Primetime Emmys.

via Deadline:

Leakes, Madix, and Sylvester will go live on E! at 11 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT.

For the RHOA alum, her appearance on E! is a return to the NBCU family following her lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, in which she claimed a hostile and racist environment. Leakes dropped the lawsuit in August 2022.

The former RHOA star is one of the franchise’s most recognizable personalities, and amid the cast shakeup and Kenya Moore’s exit, fans have advocated for her return. In August 2023, Leakes said she had no hard feelings against Cohen and was open to returning to RHOA.

“I don’t have any hard feelings,” Leakes said about Cohen in an interview on the Reality with the King podcast. “I’m a Sagittarius. So at some point, I may be mad with you, but then I get over it. I’m not the kind of girl that carries a grudge or hold[s] the grudge forever. I’m also not [an] ass kisser.”

She continued, “I hate that we’re in this place. I really wish it was a way for us to find our way back to each other because, you know, life is short and you just don’t want to carry ill feelings for the rest of your life. You don’t have to work together to do anything. But it would be nice to either just to just work through the issues.”

On returning to RHOA, Leakes said in 2023, “If I had to go back it will be 100% for the fans. The check is not a bad check although I think my check should be bigger… the check is not a bad check.”

Leakes most recently appeared on Lifetime, starring in the clip show Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes, in which she gave her hot takes on couples’ love lives.

You never know — if this goes well, it could be the first (small) step in bringing NeNe back to ‘RHOA’ next season.