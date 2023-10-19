NeNe Leakes And Former BFF Cynthia Bailey Squash Their Beef After Friendly Reunion [Photos]

NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey are seemingly letting bygones be bygones after previously ending their friendship.

via: AceShowbiz

NeNe and Cynthia had a Housewives reunion. After beefing for years, the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars reconnected when they bumped into each other at an event in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, October 18, NeNe made use of her Instagram account to share a picture of her posing with Cynthia. The two stars, who had a fallout in season 6 of the Bravo reality TV show, looked friendly as they showed big smiles at the camera. Cynthia could even be seen embracing NeNe in the picture.

“Listen chile…I told y’all I stepped out the other nite and bumped into several other people but what I didn’t tell you is that I bumped into The Cynthia Bailey hunni,” NeNe wrote in the caption. “When I tell you I had to read her down.”

The “Glee” alum added, “No No No really, y’all know I can’t hold a grudge for too long! we literally laughed our a**es off! I am talking burst out loud ghetto laughter hunni.”

Cynthia also posted the same image on her page. “always nothing but love & laughter when I see ‘THE ONE’ @neneleakes!” she captioned the snap. Cynthia additionally acknowledged their rocky friendship as she added, “yes, we have been through our ups and downs, but the love was always real. life is precious and way too short. i cherish all the incredible & UNFORGETABLE memories. moving forward in love, peace & always laughter.”

Fans were happy to see them putting their differences in the past. “Friendship contract renewed!!” one fan cheekily commented, referring to Cynthia’s “friendship contract” antics. “Now this makes my heart glee. Looove Nene and Cynthia together,” one other said. Fellow “RHOA” alum Marlo Hampton also showed support for their reunion by leaving a few heart emojis in the comments section.

The friendly encounter arrived after NeNe accused Cynthia of having something to do with her firing from “RHOA”. In an interview on Carlos King’s “Reality with the King” podcast, NeNe said, “She was definitely trying to stop [my bag] from Bravo. I know a lot of things she did. … She was in an alliance with Housewives and behind the scenes with producers and the network. I think she had a hand in trying to get [me fired].”

“I just know some of the things that she has done behind the scenes that I could just never, ever, ever respect,” she added.