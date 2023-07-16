NeNe Leakes Doubts Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Divorce Was Play To Get Back on TV [Video]

Despite the well-documented bad blood between NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star still extended her support to the Don’t Be Tardy alum.

“I don’t know how she’s doing overall,” told TMZ on Wednesday about Zolciak’s complicated divorce from ex Kroy Biermann. “I just reached out to her because she reached out to me during a time when I was really going through something.”

NeNe continued, “I would have to think that she’s taking it hard. It’s a divorce, it’s not easy.”

News came that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have reconciled.

TMZ caught up with NeNe again about the latest development.

At LAX and TMZ asked her about Kim and Kroy suddenly calling off their divorce, and if it was all just a ploy to return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” … as lots of folks believe to be the case.

NeNe doubts Kim and Kroy would go to those lengths … she thinks all the issues with their marriage were legit, as well as all the divorce drama we documented … and she just can’t imagine Kim and Kroy going down that road just to get on TV again.

Of course, the ‘RHOA’ alum says Kim and Kroy’s divorce would make for some TV gold … and she says all the publicity and mudslinging will probably help Kim get back in front of cameras.

NeNe says God is a great healer so she’s happy to see Kim and Kroy leaning on their faith … and she tells us why Kim and Kroy’s divorce turnaround is super similar to her ups and downs with Kim.