NeNe Leakes Calls Out ‘Abusers’ Who ‘Want Power’ Amid Bravo Lawsuit

NeNe Leakes is still at odds with Bravo.

The former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star took to Twitter to call out ‘abusers’ who ‘want power over their victims’ as her lawsuit against Bravo, Andy Cohen, production company executives and others continues.

via Page Six:

On Sunday, the reality TV star — who claims she was “blacklisted” and “silenced” for speaking out against the network – retweeted multiple fan support messages.

“Everybody can see what they did to me! Nobody is stupid!” Leakes, 54, tweeted in response to fans.

She also claimed, “This treatment has been going on for yearssss!”

“Just remember, abusers want power over their victims!” she added in a third tweet, not specifying who the “abusers” were.

“They want to break you! Most abuse takes place behind closed doors (hint: this is why you don’t know or see everything) In the surface it looks fine right.”

She also claimed in a separate tweet that many “behind the scenes” were “complicit” and further called for them “to be exposed.”

Bravo did not immediately return our request for comment.

Leakes – who is one of the original cast members of “RHOA” – further hinted at the release of a book she’s “been writing for the past year,” calling it a “must read.”

Back in April, the lounge owner sued Bravo and claimed that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment.

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged,” the suit says.

The lawsuit – which is currently being negotiated – says Leakes complained to executives about years of racist remarks from fellow “Housewife” Kim Zolciak-Biermann, but that only Leakes suffered consequences.

It names as defendants NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies and Cohen, who is the “Housewives” executive producer, but not Zolciak-Biermann.

A month later, Leakes claimed that she sued the respective parties two years after she abandoned “RHOA” because it “felt like it was the right time … a few years ago.”

“But I was constantly being retaliated against, being blacklisted, not able to work, being silenced, and so, you know, it was difficult to do,” she claimed at the time but never went into detail on how she was allegedly “blacklisted.”

Leakes said she realized she had been blacklisted when she “suddenly” found herself “not working” after years of being “sought after.”

Leakes was on the show from Season 1 through 7 and then Season 10 through 12 before calling it quits.