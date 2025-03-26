Nelly Says Eminem Beef Was All Miscommunication and Misunderstanding

BY: Walker Published 25 minutes ago

Nelly is opening up about his decades-old beef with Eminem — and how the entire thing stemmed from a “miscommunication.”

During an appearance on The Bootleg Kev podcast on Monday (March 24), he apologized to the Detroit rapper and noted that they are now on good terms.

“I misinterpreted something when I was really, really new and I want to apologize to Em,” Nelly said. “But I was at a time where I’m coming in, I’m the new guy, anybody talking… Well, somehow I misinterpreted that he had something to say about what we were doing.”

On one episode on MTV’s Total Request Live, Nelly said that he wasn’t feeling Eminem’s “sly little comments” about him and his crew.

“I don’t play with candy. I eat M&Ms…. I just don’t think [the] dude plan[s] on coming to tour to St. Louis,” Nelly said.

The “Hot In Herre” rapper said he made those comments on TRL because he was “still fresh from the Lou,” (St. Louis) and he said “that wasn’t the case.” He even considers Eminem “the GOAT.”

In turn, Eminem took shots on the 2002 song “Invasion,” where he raps, “Stomping in my Air Force Ones/But you won’t be able to tell/If it’s two pairs or one/It’s just gonna feel like so many feet kicking you.”

At an afterparty in Detroit, they met and squashed the beef when Em was with his daughter Hailie Jade.

“Somebody came and was like, ‘Yo, Em wanna come through and holler,’” Nelly recalled. “He was like, ‘Yo man, my daughter…’ I felt like such a dick. We were Eminem fans! And just miscommunication, man.”

“He’s a dope cat and I’m glad we got that out of the way. It’s f**d up when people that you f**k with and that you admire on a level… it’s like dude spit,” he continued. I’m glad we squashed that. Em is a cat.”

via: Hot 97