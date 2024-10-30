Home > NEWS

Nelly Relaunching Apple Bottom Women’s Jeans With Stretch Denim Technology

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Nelly is less than a month a way from relaunching his popular Apple Bottom clothing line that rose to prominence in the early aughts.

After teasing the brand’s return earlier this year, the St. Louis superstar confirmed to TMZ that he will be relaunching in November.

Nelly tells TMZ Hip Hop, “Our goal as a brand remains the same: celebrating ALL women, all shapes and sizes. We have amazing new styles and are ready to shake the fashion world again … we’re back!!!”

Advertisement

The “Country Grammar” rapper was a pioneer of his era … America hadn’t fully embraced terms like “body positivity” or the thickness of the modern-day woman just yet … and Apple Bottoms’ popularity skyrocketed as a result.

Nelly’s longtime rep publicist Juliette Harris, was on hand for the initial brand launch and notes how Oprah recommended AB to her massive audience on the 2004 edition of her iconic broadcast “Oprah’s Favorite Things.”

Flo Rida and T-Pain were so impressed with how the ladies were looking at the time, they made a Diamond-selling smash hit about it!!!

Advertisement

We’re told Nelly and AB President Michael Saunders are using new technology to give the jeans that stretchy form-fitting feel and inclusive size ranges … perfect for every woman to drop and get their eagle on with ease.

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Keke Palmer Breaks Her Silence on ‘Unhealthy’ Relationship with Ex Darius Jackson: ‘Hardest Thing I Ever Had to Go Through’

By: Walker
NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit Against YouTuber Over ‘Lies’ About Tory Lanez Shooting Case

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Former Music Teacher Arrested 3 Years After He’s Found in 16-Year-Old Student’s Bedroom

By: Walker
NEWS

50 Cent Confirms He’s No Longer on Good Terms With Omari Hardwick: ‘I Think He Overvalues Himself’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Tina Knowles to Tell Her Story in ‘Matriarch,’ a Memoir Scheduled for Next Year

By: Walker
NEWS

RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Calls Signing onto the Real Housewives ‘A Deal with the Devil’

By: Walker
NEWS

Kanye West Settles with Adidas Out of Court After Brand Cut Ties with Rapper Over His Antisemitic Views

By: Walker
NEWS

Metro Boomin Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery, Allegedly Impregnating Woman

By: Walker
NEWS

Vinny Guadagnino Shows Support for Donald Trump While Attending MSG Rally, Gets Slammed by Fans

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split, Call Off Engagement After 3 Years Together

By: Walker