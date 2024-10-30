Nelly Relaunching Apple Bottom Women’s Jeans With Stretch Denim Technology

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Nelly is less than a month a way from relaunching his popular Apple Bottom clothing line that rose to prominence in the early aughts.

After teasing the brand’s return earlier this year, the St. Louis superstar confirmed to TMZ that he will be relaunching in November.

Nelly tells TMZ Hip Hop, “Our goal as a brand remains the same: celebrating ALL women, all shapes and sizes. We have amazing new styles and are ready to shake the fashion world again … we’re back!!!”

The “Country Grammar” rapper was a pioneer of his era … America hadn’t fully embraced terms like “body positivity” or the thickness of the modern-day woman just yet … and Apple Bottoms’ popularity skyrocketed as a result.

Nelly’s longtime rep publicist Juliette Harris, was on hand for the initial brand launch and notes how Oprah recommended AB to her massive audience on the 2004 edition of her iconic broadcast “Oprah’s Favorite Things.”

Flo Rida and T-Pain were so impressed with how the ladies were looking at the time, they made a Diamond-selling smash hit about it!!!

We’re told Nelly and AB President Michael Saunders are using new technology to give the jeans that stretchy form-fitting feel and inclusive size ranges … perfect for every woman to drop and get their eagle on with ease.

