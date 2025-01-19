Nelly Defends Performing for Donald Trump After Backlash: “I’m Not Doing This for Money, It’s an Honor”

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Nelly’s fans erupted when it was revealed that he would be taking to the stage to celebrate Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.

Nelly addressed his upcoming performance during a YouTube Live conversation with the Geto Boys member Saturday night.

“I respect the office,” Nelly, a St. Louis native who resides in Atlanta, said Saturday. “This isn’t politics. The politics for me (are) over. He won. He’s the president, he’s the commander-in-chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world.”

During the 50-minute chat, Nelly talked about being born on a military base in Austin, Texas, and how that family history makes him feel honored to perform on Inauguration Day.

He also said Monday’s events will mark the first time he’s been asked to perform for a president. However, he stressed he doesn’t want his decision to influence others, adding that “performing for somebody and voting for somebody are two different things.”

"I'm not doing this for money." Nelly responds to backlash for agreeing to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration celebration and challenges critics to show proof that Donald Trump is a white supremacist. (? Willie D Live /YouTube) pic.twitter.com/OSJmeM47IG — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 19, 2025

Nelly and Willie D debate if America is a Klan country, and Nelly says Barack Obama wouldn’t laugh and play buddy-buddy with Donald Trump if Trump was a racist. (? Willie D Live /YouTube) pic.twitter.com/R6qywY7Htz — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 19, 2025

“That means if these people can give their lives for the office, (then) Nelly can perform,” the rapper said, when asked how his family’s miliary history was relevant to his inauguration performance.

Nelly didn’t go into specifics about what inspired him to participate in the inauguration or whether he was paid to perform. But he did note that he isn’t doing it for money.

Throughout the lengthy conversation, he repeatedly mentioned how he feels it is necessary for society to welcome differing opinions, but he didn’t provide much clarity on what his own are. Nelly’s team has not responded to requests for comment.

When asked whether he supports Trump, Nelly stated that he backs the office of president regardless of who’s elected.

Nelly also said he isn’t phased by the online backlash he’s receiving, given Trump’s history of racially charged comments.

“We fought to have a difference of opinion,” Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., said. “Dr. King had a difference of opinion. Brother Malcolm X had a difference of opinion. You are allowed to do that.”

After much speculation, the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee confirmed Nelly’s appearance Saturday afternoon.

The Grammy-winning rapper is scheduled to hit the stage during Trump’s Liberty Ball on Monday night. Nelly is joining artists like country singer Jason Aldean and disco group the Village People.

Carrie Underwood, the biggest star on the lineup so far, will perform “America the Beautiful.”

Nelly isn’t the only rapper to participate in Trump’s inauguration festivities this year. Friday night, Snoop Dogg headlined a Crypto Ball held in honor of Trump’s second presidency. Rick Ross and Soulja Boy, also made appearances.

via: AJC

Watch the full interview below.

