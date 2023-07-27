Nelly Approves Of NLE Choppa Channeling Him In 'It's Getting Hot' Music Video

Nelly has responded to NLE Choppa dressing like a throwback 2000s version of him for a new music video that he’s preparing to drop.

via: AceShowbiz

The “Hot in Herre” emcee showed support for the Memphis native by giving him a shout-out on social media.

On Wednesday, July 26, the 20-year-old shared on Instagram a preview of his new visuals, which is set to be released on Friday. In the clip, he’s seen dressed similarly to Nelly while rapping around dancing women.

His outfit includes an early 2000s-inspired sweatband a Hardwood Classics Denver Nuggets throwback Jersey, baggy jeans, and A Bathing Ape shoes. Choppa also wears Nelly’s trademark band-aid under his eye.

Prior to that, Choppa shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures. “It’s Nelly Baby,” he captioned the post. ” ‘ITS GETTING HOT’ FRIDAY,” adding popcorn, champagne, and movie camera emoji.

The post did not go unnoticed by Nelly. The “St. Louie” spitter reposted it on his Instagram Story, and wrote, “Go Up Nephew [up arrow emojis][fire emoji]. Happy with the recognition, Choppa responded, “Nelly Approved [green checkmark emoji].”

“It’s Getting Hot” itself samples Nelly’s iconic 2002 track, “Hot In Herre”. As for Choppa, he recently dropped “Fast X” soundtrack “Angel Part. 1” ft. Kodak Black, BTS (Bangtan Boys) star Jimin, JVKE and Muni Long.

The five artists also appear in the visuals of the song. While Choppa, JVKE and Kodak film their scenes separately, Jimina and Muni show up together in some scenes.