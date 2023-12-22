Neighbor Accused of Assaulting Actor Charlie Sheen at His Malibu Home

Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked by a woman at a Malibu home.

via: NBC News

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheen’s home at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu “regarding a battery/disturbance call,” according to a department statement.

“Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault,” the sheriff added.

Electra Schrock was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary, officials said.

She’s due to appear in court on Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she had hired or been assigned an attorney. Messages left for family members of the suspect were not immediately returned.

The 58-year-old actor and son of Emmy winner Martin Sheen has has enjoyed a long and successful career with credits on big screen blockbusters like “Platoon,” “Eight Men Out,” “Wall Street” and “Major League.”

And for eight seasons, he was the star of CBS’ hit sitcom “Two and a Half Men.”