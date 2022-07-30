Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Smith Says She's Leaving Him After 8 Years Over 'Numerous' Cheating Incidents: 'I Will No Longer Lie to the Public'

Crystal Renay Smith has had enough.

Ne-Yo’s wife of 8 years took to Instagram to put the R&B singer on blast for his infidelity and says she’s leaving him.

She writes:

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

Yikes. This isn’t the first time the pair have split — they announced a divorce back in 2017 and eventually worked things out. Do we think they’re over for good this time?

