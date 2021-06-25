Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Welcome Baby Girl Isabella Rose '4 Weeks Early but Right on Time' [Photo]

Ne-Yo is a dad for the fifth time.

via People:

On Friday, the 41-year-old musician’s wife Crystal Renay announced on Instagram that they welcomed their third baby together, daughter Isabella Rose Smith. The birth came four weeks earlier than expected, she shared, and the newborn weighed 5 lbs., 7 oz., of “perfection.”

“ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! ? God said don’t make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! Born at 11:11 am (lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection ?? My world is finally complete ??,” the mom captioned a photo from the delivery room.

On her Instagram Story, Crystal also shared a photo of her daughter’s tiny footprint, plus a written message that said, “Princess Isabella Rose Smith! You are worth all the pain!”

This is NE-YO’s fifth child. Baby Isabella joins the couple’s two sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 3, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5. NE-YO (born Shaffer Smith) is also dad to son Mason Evan, 9, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, from a previous relationship.

The Grammy Award-winning artist announced that he and his wife were expecting their third child together back in February. “Overjoyed to announce…… the family is expanding…??!” NE-YO wrote on Instagram, adding “You ready baby? Let’s go!”

In April, the “So Sick” singer then revealed that the pair were expecting a baby girl, writing, “Crystal you inspire awe with your vibe and beauty, you demand respect with your passion and fire, you are everything I’d like our DAUGHTER to be.”

“I cannot wait to meet her. And I can’t imagine this life journey with anyone but you…my Lovely. May she be as beautiful as you and as talented as me?????????????!!!! GOD I LOVE YOU!! #ItsAGirl #Number5,” he added.

The star recently opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood and how his children are his biggest fans when it comes to his music.

“I know my kids love my music. I don’t know about any other entertainers and their kids, but my kids actually dig my music,” he said. “They’re actually the best people to get critiques on my music from because they’re not listening to it the way music people listen to music; they’re listening to whether they feel it or don’t. That’s very useful to me, so normally I’ll run a song by them, and if they like it, I know I’m going in the right direction.”

“They’re very quick to tell me how much they don’t like something – just as quick as they tell me how much they do,” NE-YO added with a laugh.

Congrats to the couple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith)