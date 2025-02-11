Ne-Yo Living His Life in New Polyamorous Relationship [Photos]

BY: Walker Published 4 minutes ago

Ne-Yo was married to Crystal Renay Williams from 2016 to 2023, so he’s only dipped his toes into the realm of polyamory since finalizing the divorce last year. However, when Renay Williams filed for divorce in 2022, she accused the singer-songwriter of sleeping with other women throughout their marriage.

The singer is showing how much he’s embracing his polyamorous lifestyle with new photos of him and his quad relationship.

While posing on a yacht, the “So Sick” R&B crooner can be seen standing between three other women wearing matching beige bikinis, as they gush all over each other.

“US vs. …NOBODY. You can’t compete where you can’t compare. #PolyAndFly,” reads the photo’s caption.

Each of the women reposted different variations of the photo, with one pic showing two of them kissing Ne-Yo on the cheek, another of the women without him, and a third of the trio touching Ne-Yo’s shirt.

The photo was collaboratively shared by each woman, whose Instagrams are Daddys_Pretty_Baby__, Phoneixx__feather and ArielleHill.

While some praised his unconventional love life, many were far from impressed.

“He left his beautiful wife and family unit for THIS? There’s absolutely no way he can be truly happy & fulfilled. He’s a hot mess. Such a shame he turned into this..” one person commented. Another went further, taking a jab at Ne-Yo’s future: “This is disgusting, since he done that to Crystal I can’t stand him. Who will he have when he’s an old man with wrinkly balls and can’t get it up, these women will be on to the next.”

A third person remarked: “Neyo grow up! Like you’re old asf doing shxt you should’ve done in your earlier years. Go find a woman and sit down. They women only around for the bag and clout. Without that you’ll be very single.”

Amidst the outrage, others defended the singer’s right to love on his own terms. “This his life! He’s not doing anything wrong. Ya’ll need to shut up.” Another commented, “Listen I ain’t mad at him. His life and they all GORGEOUS! Don’t look like he hurtn nobody so why people so upset lol”

Ne-Yo first confirmed his polygamous lifestyle last year in a candid sit-down on Lemon Drop with Karleen Roy. The three-time Grammy winner opened up about his journey to self-discovery and revealed why he ditched the traditional monogamy style of dating.

“Society tells you you’re supposed to be with one person. You get married, and that’s supposed to be the end-all, be-all,” he said, reflecting on the pressures of being with one person. He then made it clear that his 2022 divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay Williams is what made him step into his truth.

“I realized that I’ve not been living my truth for a very, very long time,” he admitted. “Now I’m living it, and you can tell—my skin is glowing.”

The father-of-seven shared the revelation that he spent years “lying and trying to be somebody I wasn’t” for the sake of other people’s expectations. He added that him coming clean about being polyamorous was “a weight lifted off [his] shoulders.”

The “Closer” crooner also admitted that him pretending to be monogamous was “complete and utter time wasted,” but also made it clear that he isn’t against marriage or monogamy. It’s just not “his thing.”

One of Ne-Yo’s current partners addressed the backlash the quad couple has been receiving from the public, asserting that their relationship is built on more than just romance.

“Yes we’re in the public eye and we know people are gonna voice their opinion that’s what’s expected but y’all need to understand over here it’s a solid foundation,” she wrote under the yacht photo. “we understand each other we stand on 10 when it comes to each other a lot people will never understand that and that’s cool just know it’s US VS NOBODY.”

via: Vibe