Ne-Yo and His Ex-Girlfriend Ordered to Face Off in Attempt to Hash Out Child Support Issues as Bitter Court War Rages On

Ne-Yo and his ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise will have to appear for a vis-à-vis meeting later this month as their court war continues.

via: HipHopDX

According to a report from Radar Online on Wednesday (September 6), a Georgia judge has ordered the pair to appear for a mediation held on or before September 22 .

“The appearance and participation of all parties is required at the scheduled mediation session,” a new document stated.

Bagnerise demanded primary custody of their two children along with immediate monthly child support in June. She offered instead to share joint legal custody, which will allow Ne-Yo to have a say on matters in their children’s lives. According to her filing, the “Miss Independent” singer should be awarded every other weekend visitation along with alternating holiday parenting time.

In Ne-Yo’s previous filing, he’d also asked for a DNA test to determine paternity for the youngest of Bagnerise’s children while acknowledging the first is definitely his. In her response, she did not address the demand but noted, “[Ne-Yo] is the biological father of the parties’ minor children.”

Ne-Yo’s love life has been in the press a lot as of late. Back in February, he finalized his divorce from Crystal Renay, and ended up having to write a check for nearly $2million to get out of it all.

Renay is also taking one of their four Georgia homes and he’s covering $20,000 worth of moving expenses. Additionally, Ne-Yo will give Renay $150,000 for the purchase of a new car, while the “So Sick” singer has opted to keep their 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

The former couple have three children together so Ne-Yo will pay $12,000 in monthly child support payments, while also covering the kids’ school expenses and tacking on another $3,000 monthly check for alimony for the next three years.

Both Ne-Yo and Renay will have joint custody and agreed in writing to not bring any romantic partners around their children unless signed off on by the other party or they’re engaged/married.

Renay filed for divorce in August 2022, just four months after they renewed their vows. She claimed that Ne-Yo had cheated on her “numerous times” and even secretly fathered a child with another woman during their eight-year marriage – who turned out to be Bagnerise’s first child.