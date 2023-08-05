Ne-Yo Doesn't 'Understand' Why Kids Are Allowed To Undergo Gender Transition [Video]

During a recent interview, Ne-Yo shared his opinion on gender, claiming it’s parents’ responsibility to mold their kids.

via: HipHopDX

Ne-Yo has mused about “kids today” thinking differently than he did when he was growing up — and then touched on the controversial topic of gender transitioning.

During an interview with Gloria Velez for her podcast — which was subsequently aired on VladTV on Saturday (August 5) — the “Miss Independent” singer revealed that he doesn’t agree with children being able to do what he referred to as “choosing their genders.”

“If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that? Where did he get that?” Ne-Yo said. “If you let this five-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision? When did that happen? Like, I don’t get that. I don’t understand that.”

Velez then talked about the process of gender transitioning, saying that she didn’t agree with puberty blockers or “cutting off his pee-pee,” to which Ne-Yo replied: “He can’t drive a car, but he can decide to change his sex?”

