Ne-Yo Couldn’t Care Less About Criticism Of His Polygamy Lifestyle

Ne-Yo recently addressed criticism of his polyamorous lifestyle during an appearance on the Gold Dimes podcast, offering candid insights into his personal journey and the lessons he’s learned since his divorce.

During the podcast, Ne-Yo emphatically stated, “I need the world to know how much I don’t care about their opinions. This life is mine, and I’m living it the way I want.” This statement underscores his unwavering stance on living life on his own terms, regardless of public sentiment.

Prior to the interview, he shared similar sentiments with TMZ, emphasizing, “You should let people do whatever they want to do. I can’t see how it’s hurting anybody.”

Ne-Yo’s defiant remarks came after he was labelled as a “womanizer” on Fox Soul’s “Truth Talks”. He cheated on his wife repeatedly. Now he’s gaslighting himself and others to make it seem like he’s always wanted this lifestyle,” she claimed, attributing his failed marriage to a lack of discipline.

Ne-Yo’s ex-wife, Crystal Renay, who divorced him in February 2023 after nearly eight years of marriage, has largely stayed out of the fray. On The Culture Club Uncensored”, she conveyed her feelings of betrayal and disillusionment, saying, “If it makes him happy, I’m happy for him,” though she expressed difficulty understanding his lifestyle.

Renay and Ne-Yo share three children, and he has four others from previous relationships, including two with Sade Bagnerise, whom he was involved with during his marriage.

Despite the controversy, Ne-Yo remains focused on his personal journey. On “Gold Dimes”, his tone was particularly resolute as he discussed his post-divorce self-discovery. “It’s no secret I got divorced not too long ago,” he reflected. “That experience taught me things about myself I wasn’t fully aware of. I wasted so much time on stupid stuff.”

At the heart of Ne-Yo’s controversial journey is a commitment to personal authenticity and honesty. While public opinion remains divided, the entertainer continues to advocate for a life lived freely according to one’s own desires and beliefs.

