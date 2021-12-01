NBA YoungBoy Says He Would Marry Doja Cat If He Was Single [Video]

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has revealed his current celebrity crush. The Baton Rogue rapper, who was recently released from prison, admits that he has had his eyes on Doja Cat for some time.

“If I ain’t have a family, if I ain’t have a girl, I’d be tryna marry Doja Cat,” he said during a Clubhouse chat with fans.

While on clubhouse . Nba YoungBoy says he wants to marry Doja Cat. Could they be the next rapper couple ? pic.twitter.com/jGCENacuVn — Best’s Point Of View TV (@BestsPOVTV) December 1, 2021

However, he is not about to make a move because he is already in a relationship with the mother of one of his eight children. “But nah. I got my little girl, her mom upstairs. I ain’t fu**in’ around like this,” said YoungBoy.

When asked what he likes about Doja, he responded, “She makin’ her own way out here… She hot.”

During his Clubhouse appearance, he also reacted to the recent deaths of Virgil Abloh and Young Dolph. “You know, that’s really not a bad thing though,” he said. “The only sad part is you can’t carry on with your life or just be there for your family, but you know, that’s not really a bad thing. You changing form. You going to the next chapter.”

After spending seven months in jail in his federal gun case, the 22-year-old MC was released in late October on $500,000 bond. He currently remains under home confinement in Utah.

YoungBoy recently earned his first Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “WUSYANAME,” his collaboration with Tyler, the Creator. On Friday, he and Birdman are set to drop their joint mixtape, From Tha Bayou.

YoungBoy has since been placed on house arrest under strict conditions. He has reportedly been living at a mentor’s home in Utah. During the Clubhouse chat, he said that he has been keeping away from marijuana and replacing it with vapes.