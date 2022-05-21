NBA YoungBoy Says He'll Be Dead Or In Jail Soon [Photo]

NBA YoungBoy is one of the youngest, and hottest, artists in the industry. At the age of 22, he’s managed to surpass legends like Notorious B.I.G on the Billboard charts, garner 100 platinum and gold singles, and bring in over 10 billion YouTube views.

via: Rap-Up

He made the startling revelation in a text conversation with Khris James, who has produced for YoungBoy’s projects including Still Flexin, Still Stepping, and 38 Baby 2.

“She say you ain’t shit,” the producer wrote in the text, obtained by HotNewHipHop.

NBA Youngboy says he’s headed to a cell or the grave very soon. Pray for YB. ?? pic.twitter.com/9fdj31PCZr — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 20, 2022

It’s unclear who “she” is, but the comment prompted a cryptic response from the Baton Rouge MC, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. “Lol bitch I’m headed to a cell or the grave very soon I wouldn’t give a f*ck what her or who thought,” he wrote before adding, “‘murder me’ I wish the best for all y’all hoes and ni**as.”

YoungBoy, who remains on house arrest after being released from prison in October, continues to be one of hip-hop’s biggest stars. He has garnered over 38 billion YouTube views and recently earned a plaque for 100 Gold and Platinum singles.

Back in February, he accused his label, Atlantic Records, of blackballing him by removing his music from streaming services. “I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts I don’t give a f**k you still can’t stop me,” he claimed.

He even reportedly turned down a $25 million deal to re-sign with the label. “NBA YoungBoy is leaving. He will not be resigning,” DJ Akademiks reported. “He didn’t like their offers.”

Although he has accomplished a lot in a short period of time, it seems the Baton Rouge rapper doesn’t have a positive outlook on what his future holds. Sending Youngboy healing energy.