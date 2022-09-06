NBA YoungBoy Is Expecting His 9th Child

Congratulations are in order for NBA YoungBoy.

via: Rap-Up

The rapper is expecting his ninth child, revealing the big news on Instagram over the weekend. The last photo in his IG slideshow, which was captioned “Dangerous Love,” shows a woman’s hand wearing a diamond ring while holding her baby bump. The pregnant woman is reportedly Jazlyn Mychelle, who gave birth to YoungBoy’s daughter Alice in April 2021.

NBA Youngboy new baby on the way. pic.twitter.com/iPYe8D7Edw — Costa ? (@CostaKentrell) September 5, 2022

Jazlyn and their daughter are also featured in YoungBoy’s new video for “Purge Me.”

This will be baby No. 9 for the 22-year-old MC, who has eight children with seven different women including Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya.

Before he welcomes his newest addition, YoungBoy is expected to drop his new project Realer 2, which follows last month’s album The Last Slimeto.

On social media, YoungBoy is drawing comparisons to another famous father, Nick Cannon. The “Masked Singer” host recently revealed that he is expecting his 10th child with Brittany Bell. In July, Cannon and model Bre Tiesi welcomed a son named Legendary.