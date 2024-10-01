NBA Star Damian Lillard Clears the Air Regarding GloRilla Relationship [Video]

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Damian Lillard once again refuses to comment on GloRilla shooting her shot with him.

Lillard was caught off guard when asked about GloRilla while at Milwaukee Bucks’ media day on Monday (Sept. 30).

Lillard played it cool and let the reporter know that while there’s mutual respect as artists — Dame raps under the alias Dame D.O.L.L.A. — there isn’t much more to their relationship.

“I’m weak. That is hilarious. Nah, I keep my personal life personal, you know? And I let it be that. I respect her as an artist,” he replied. “We know each other, she’s an artist, I’m an artist. But as far as anything else, it ain’t nothing going on. That’s what I can tell you.”

Lillard and GloRilla linked up earlier this year during NBA All-Star Weekend in February. After taking a photo together, Glo let her feelings be known with a couple of since-deleted tweets about her interest in Dame.

“Who n–a dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo,” she wrote before adding, “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.”

The 34-year-old filed for divorce from his estranged wife Kay’la Lillard last fall. The former couple shares three children together — Damian Jr. and twins Kalii and Kali. He’s kept his relationships out of the spotlight since being shipped from Portland to the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the start of last season.

GloRilla pulled up on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay in April, where the NFL legend seemingly pressed her about shooting her shot with Lillard. “That half-court shot? At the end of the day, the day gon’ end,” she cryptically said.

It’s a busy fourth quarter for Glo, who’s delivering her Glorious debut album later in October.

Watch Dame response to the GloRilla question below.

They really asked Dame about Glorilla at media day ? (? @GiannisWorld) pic.twitter.com/2UttxF6pwW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 30, 2024