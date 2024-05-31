NBA Star Aaron Gordon's Brother Drew in Car Accident at Age 33 | lovebscott.com

Former NBA forward Drew Gordon, the older brother of Denver’s Aaron Gordon, died in a car accident in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, his agent Calvin Andrews and the Nuggets told ESPN’s Andscape. He was 33.

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon and his family are experiencing a tremendous loss. His older brother Drew Gordon has died after being involved in a car crash on Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

Drew, who also had a stint in the NBA, was only 33 and leaves behind three children.

Aaron’s team confirmed Drew’s death, posting a photo of the brothers touching hands while going in the opposite direction.

“1990 – 2024 Drew Gordon,” the Nuggets’ tribute post on X read. “The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon. Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones.”

They added, “Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.”

Drew’s agent, Calvin Andrews, later confirmed his death to ESPN. He revealed the ex-basketball player had been in a car crash but did not give further details.

Aaron’s older brother had a decorated basketball career, playing for the UCLA Bruins for two years in college. He transferred to New Mexico for his junior year and joined the New Mexico Lobos men’s team, where he averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game, reported CBS Sports.

Despite his record, Drew did not make the 2012 NBA draft but continued to play all over the world.

He joined the Dallas Mavericks in the Summer League before moving to foreign leagues and the G League. Aaron’s brother played in France, Italy, Japan, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Serbia, Lithuania, and Poland before returning to the US and joining the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

Drew’s time with the 76ers was short, as he played in nine games during the 2014-15 season. He went on to receive the title of All-Star in France in 2015. He retired from the sport last year.

Drew’s last Instagram post was a writeup that highlighted his basketball career.

“Did you know that Aaron Gordon’s brother was a G League star? 6’9’ big man Drew Gordon played two seasons in the G and was a nightly double-double machine,” the caption read.

As of this post, Aaron has not addressed his brother’s sudden passing. Drew is survived by his wife, Angela, and their three kids.

R.I.P.

