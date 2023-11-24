NBA Investigating Alleged Relationship Between Josh Giddey and Underage Girl [Photos]

The NBA is investigating allegations of an improper relationship between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and an underage girl.

via Complex:

Allegations against Giddy first emerged on social media on Wednesday. On Friday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania took to Twitter to announce the league is looking into the matter.

“The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said,” Charania’s tweet read.

Giddey and coach Thunder Mark Daigneault both declined to comment on the situation during the team’s media availability Friday.

“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey told reporters. “I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say,”

Daigneault added, “Personal matter and I have no comment on it. And that’ll be my answer on anything related.”

According to Marca, allegations against Giddey surfaced this week after photos of the 21-year-old Australia native with a high school girl were initially posted by an unconfirmed source. Internet sleuths subsequently found a Snapchat of Giddey and the underage girl on the latter’s account, with the photo captioned: “Just fucked Josh Giddey.” The outlet claims the girl in question is a sophomore in high school. The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16, though it’s unclear how old the girl is.

Drafted by the Thunder with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for Oklahoma City this season.

Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can't let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school. pic.twitter.com/gj1LaxRaM0 — ?? (@wstgoat7) November 23, 2023