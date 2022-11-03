NBA commissioner Adam Silver Finds Kyrie Irving's Statement Unsatisfactory, will Meet with Nets Star [Photos]

Kyrie Irving will make a donation to anti-hate organizations and said he opposes hatred and oppression, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t think it’s enough.

via: CBS News

On Wednesday night, while facing continued backlash for tweeting a link to an anti-Semitic documentary, Kyrie Irving issued a statement in which he said that he opposes “all forms of hatred and oppression.” Irving and the Nets also committed $500,000 each to “causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver appreciated that message but did not find it to be satisfactory.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive anti-Semitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize,” Silver said in a statement released by the league.

Silver added that he will be meeting with Irving in person to discuss the matter in the coming week.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/iD3GkJvekR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 3, 2022

Prior to Wednesday, Irving’s only public comments on the sharing of the documentary came in a spirited back-and-forth with a reporter in which Irving denied that his tweet “promoted” the documentary.

“Can you please stop calling it a promotion? What am I promoting?” Irving asked the reporter. “Yeah, I put it out there, just like you put things out there, right? OK. You put things out there for a living, right? Great, great, so let’s move on. Let’s move on. Let’s move on. Don’t dehumanize me up here. I’m another human being. I can post whatever I want so say that and shut it down and move on to the next question.”

When that reporter began a follow-up by saying, “You have to understand,” Irving replied: “I don’t have to understand anything from you. Nothing. Nothing. No people that you’re making up, bro. Move on. Move on. Next question.”

“Can you please stop calling it a promotion? What am I promoting?… Don’t dehumanize me up here.” Kyrie Irving and Nick Friedell have an exchange during the Nets postgame press conference. (via @_Talkin_NBA)pic.twitter.com/7oUmmSL05U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

The public statement on Wednesday was a notable first step for Irving, but it clearly wasn’t enough for Silver.