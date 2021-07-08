Naya Rivera’s Family Speaks Out 1 Year After Her Tragic Death [Video]

Naya Rivera’s family is reeling with grief one year after the “Glee” star’s tragic death.

via: GMA

The “Glee” star went missing on July 8 at California’s Lake Piru, where she had spent the day with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who was 4 at the time and will be 6 in September.

After failing to return the boat they had rented for the day, a search began for Naya and Josey, the latter of whom was found, wearing a life jacket, alone in the vessel with the former nowhere in sight.

Naya’s body was found five days after she went missing. The actress’ death was ruled an accidental drowning, and she was laid to rest on July 24. She was 33.

One year later, Naya’s mother, Yolanda Previtire, told ABC News’ Juju Chang and “Good Morning America” the sadness associated with losing Naya often becomes too much for her and her family to deal with.

“Sometimes we’re afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we’re afraid for our own self, ’cause this is hard. There are no words to describe what we’re going through,” Yolanda said. “All we know is we have each other.”

Yolanda also noted the family is in therapy to help with the shared trauma.

Naya’s little sister, Nickayla Rivera, told “GMA” what keeps them going is taking things “one day at a time.”

“And taking that one day at a time and living it to the fullest, loving each other to the fullest, and not regretting anything,” Nickayla said. “Because I know if we could go back, we’d hug a little bit harder.”

Though he couldn’t be present for the interview, Naya’s little brother, Mychal, told “GMA” in a statement: “One year without you, one year closer to when we will meet you again. Your endless energy lives on. May you continue to rest so graciously, Naya.”

Yolanda’s message to her daughter’s fans on this somber anniversary is for them to “love life,” and she said she is reminded of that each day by Naya herself.

“I feel Naya’s energy constantly telling me, ‘Mom, be happy. Don’t cry. I’m OK. Go get Josey. Have fun.’ And I feel that it’s coming from her,” she said. “I literally wake up every morning, and it’s almost like a restart button, and I have to shake it off … one foot at a time,” she said. “And here we are.”

Sending continued healing energy to the family.