Natalia Bryant Makes Her Runway Debut at Versace Show in Milan

Natalia Bryant is “beyond excited” to be making her runway modeling debut.

via People:

In an interview with Vogue published Friday, the University of Southern California student, 20, talked about what it was like to walk the runway for the first time since signing with IMG Models in 2021.

“I am beyond excited about making my runway debut. It’s such an incredible opportunity and I’m so grateful to Donatella [Versace] and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special,” Bryant told the outlet regarding Milan Fashion Week.

The eldest daughter of late Lakers star Kobe Bryant walked for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2024 show wearing a black cap sleeve midi dress and metallic silver shoes with a black handbag.

“She was just so welcoming and sweet and made me feel so comfortable, especially with it being my first runway,” Natalia said of meeting the fashion icon the day before she strutted down the catwalk. “Meeting her definitely helped settle any nerves.”

The model, who also walked the runway during the Boss spring/summer 2024 show later Friday, added that she got into the industry because she wanted a fresh start where she could “do my own thing.”

“Thankfully I’ve only had positive experiences and I’ve been so happy to see how supportive and welcoming everyone has been,” she continued.

Natalia credited her mother, Vanessa Bryant, as always being someone she could count on for advice and support.

“I can always go to my mom and get her honest opinion. She keeps it real, and I know she always has my best interest at heart,” the college student shared.

“She encourages me to have my own walk and establish my own way of doing things,” she said before mentioning what model she looked to for inspiration.

“I’ve always loved watching videos of Naomi [Campbell] walking down the runway along with videos of other iconic supermodels I look up to. My mom says, ‘Walk like Naomi but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk and always with your head held high,’ ” Natalia confessed.

Vanessa, 41, expressed her excitement for the opportunity as well.

“Natalia, I’m so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I’m so happy for you @nataliabryant ! Bellísima! ,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram, congratulating her oldest daughter and thanking those who helped to make it all possible.

Her mother wasn’t the only one proud of the accomplishment. Many of the family’s friends also joined in on the well-wishes in the comment section of the Instagram photo.

“Go Nani Go Nani Go!! What a special moment! Truly proud! Brava! Bellissima! ,” Ciara wrote.

Khloé Kardashian added, “Wow!!!!! She is so beautiful .”

Aoki Lee Simmons also stopped by, writing, “Das my friennnnnn!!! Go bestie clock the eleganceeeee people it’s giving grace and beauty x1000.”

Natalia has been spending her summer working.

In addition to making her runway debut, she also interned for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour — which has its final show in Kansas City on Oct. 1.

Time is really moving. It seems like just yesterday she was just a little girl.