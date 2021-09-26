Nas Receives Key to Queens and His Own Day [Photos + Video]

Nas emerged from the Queensbridge housing projects as a teen to become one of the greatest MCs of all time. Now, the city of Queens is recognizing God’s Son for his career accomplishments and philanthropic endeavors.

via: Complex

The honor was bestowed upon him this weekend, with Nas taking to Instagram to share the news, thanking Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. “Queens Stand up!” Nas wrote. The rapper had just performed at the Concert to Feed NYC for the food rescue organization, City Harvest. The event went down at Forest Hill Stadium.

Richards and his Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor, Franck D. Joseph both celebrated Nas’ moment on social media, as well. “Nothing but love for this son of #Queens who never forgot where he came from,” Richards wrote.

Nas has had a colossal year. In March, he won Best Rap Album for his latest offering King’s Disease. In August, he dropped off King’s Disease II, again in collaboration with Hit-Boy, which featured appearances from Eminem, EPMD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Lauryn Hill, Charlie Wilson, and BLXST.

Gunna also recently received his own day in South Fulton, Georgia on Sept. 16. Following the ceremony, and the opening of a free clothing and food pantry in his former middle school, he said, “This is things I said I was gonna do when I got in a position to do it, so I just gotta follow that.”

Congratulations to Mr. Nasir Jones.