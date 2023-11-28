  1. Home
Nardo Wick Faces Backlash After Entourage Allegedly Knocks Fan Unconscious [Photos + Video]

November 28, 2023 1:32 PM PST

A Nardo Wick was hospitalized after getting knocked out cold by the rapper’s entourage.

via: Rap-Up

Footage obtained by TMZ today (Nov. 28) showed a man walking up to the rapper to supposedly take a picture. However, he was reportedly knocked unconscious by what appeared to be a security guard before another bystander stepped in and punched him multiple times.

According to the outlet, the incident is now under police investigation, and the fan was allegedly rushed to a local hospital for a severe concussion. At the time of reporting, the “Me or Sum” artist hasn’t issued a statement or commented on the situation.

In the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s repost, one user wrote, “They need to be in jail. You can tell [the] dude was NO HARM. The second dude just wanted to join for cool points or something.”

Another person shared, “And it’s all gon’ fall back on Nardo. Stop getting these unprofessional a** security guards from the hood and invest in PROFESSIONAL ONES WHO TAKE THE JOB SERIOUSLY [before] y’all catch a lawsuit [you] don’t want. This is sick and wrong.”

Check out more reactions below.

Nardo rose to prominence via his hit record “Who Want Smoke??” in 2021. The track got a remix from Lil Durk, G Herbo, and 21 Savage months after it went viral on TikTok. The accompanying visuals amassed a whopping 205 million views on YouTube.

During an interview with Billboard, the Jacksonville, Florida native spoke about the collaboration. He shared, “That s**t was raw. It was raw. Like I totally felt like it was kind of surreal. Now it’s regular. But like I told you, if I really sit down and think about it, it’s different. I’ll be like, ‘Damn, I really used to see these guys on the internet, [hear them] on the radio.’”

