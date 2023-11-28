Diddy's Partnership With Charter Preparatory Schools Ends Amid Sexual Assault and Abuse Allegations

Diddy’s longstanding partnership with Capital Preparatory Schools has ended amid all of the sexual assault and abuse allegations the rapper is currently facing.

On Tuesday, Dr. Steve Perry, the founder and head of schools for Capital Preparatory, released a statement announcing the end of their partnership.

According to the statement, the decision was made after a thorough evaluation that wasn’t taken “lightly.”

“Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs,” Dr. Perry wrote in a statement shared via the school’s official website. “While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization’s health and future.”

The end of this partnership comes after it was announced that Diddy has temporarily stepped down as chairman of Revolt.